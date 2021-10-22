The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $60.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $60.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $53.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $43.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $407.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.27 and its 200-day moving average is $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

