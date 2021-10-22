Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
