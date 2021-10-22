Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

