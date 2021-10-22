Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.31, but opened at 2.42. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 2.34, with a volume of 9,963 shares changing hands.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $760.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.57.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

