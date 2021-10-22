Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

