Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.3995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

