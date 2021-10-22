Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,722 ($48.63).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have bought a total of 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366 over the last 90 days.

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,604.50 ($47.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,538.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,426.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

