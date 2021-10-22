Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Decreased by Analyst

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DENSO in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. DENSO has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

