FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.80. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James set a C$158.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.65.

CNR opened at C$164.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

