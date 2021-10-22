FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.