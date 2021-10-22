FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of ODV opened at C$5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.95 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

