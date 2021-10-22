Sunnova Energy International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

