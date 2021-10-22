H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.84.

HLUYY opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.79 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

