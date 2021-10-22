LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

