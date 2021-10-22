Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective for the company.

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 252.20 ($3.30) on Wednesday. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2,470.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.83. The company has a current ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Victoria Hull purchased 78,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £199,999.05 ($261,300.04).

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

