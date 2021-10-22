DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €23.65 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.53 ($20.62).

DIC opened at €15.63 ($18.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.98. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

