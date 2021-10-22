Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

POR stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

