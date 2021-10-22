United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:UU opened at GBX 996 ($13.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.61. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

