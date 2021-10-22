United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:UU opened at GBX 996 ($13.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.61. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

