Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TLOU opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.92 and a current ratio of 14.92. Tlou Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.01 million and a PE ratio of -15.15.

Get Tlou Energy alerts:

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.