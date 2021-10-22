Contrasting Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and Heat Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -36,758.61% -28.04% -22.34% Heat Biologics -1,198.17% -23.43% -21.95%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Heat Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Heat Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and Heat Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) $20.95 million 5.24 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Heat Biologics $2.95 million 48.21 -$26.05 million N/A N/A

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Heat Biologics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and Heat Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Heat Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Heat Biologics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.29%. Given Heat Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Summary

Heat Biologics beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. The company develops HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-130 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Its preclinical stage products include PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25; TNFRSF25 modulators for various immunotherapy approaches; and COVID-19 vaccine. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.