The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 718.40 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 688.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.24.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.