SigmaRoc’s (SRC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.20. SigmaRoc has a 52 week low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of £631.54 million and a P/E ratio of 32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

