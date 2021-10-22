WD-40 Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $210.91 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

