Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.62.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $100.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.