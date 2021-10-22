Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Issued By Capital One Financial

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,887,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

