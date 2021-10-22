Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Börse AG Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Deutsche Börse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

DBOEY opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

