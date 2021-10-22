Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of CRSR opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

