Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $423.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $423.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.21 and its 200-day moving average is $355.78. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.