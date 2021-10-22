Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $143.91 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

