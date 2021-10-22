J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $216.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.50.

JBHT opened at $193.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $196.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

