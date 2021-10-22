Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.