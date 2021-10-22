Critical Contrast: New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) versus NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Jersey Mining and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Mining and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 10.66 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -30.85% -19.17% -13.73% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.