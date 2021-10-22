Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Infinera has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

