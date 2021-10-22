JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AO World (LON:AO) Target Price to GBX 170

AO World (LON:AO) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 218 ($2.85) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AO. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World to a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

LON AO opened at GBX 155.60 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.90. The company has a market cap of £746.14 million and a P/E ratio of 41.73. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

