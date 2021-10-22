Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SOVO stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.