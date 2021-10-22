Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
VPTOF stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Senex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.
Senex Energy Company Profile
