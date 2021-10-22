Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VPTOF stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Senex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

