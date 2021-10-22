National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

TSE RNW opened at C$19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 37.94. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.43 and a one year high of C$24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.14.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.70 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

