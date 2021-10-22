FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. Pentair has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $147,383,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 132.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $24,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.