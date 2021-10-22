Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Hold

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Oil States International stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $414.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

