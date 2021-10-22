DA Davidson Comments on Argo Blockchain Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Argo Blockchain in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARBK. Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.