Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 2,900

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,185 ($41.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,452 ($32.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,541.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,561.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,182.98). Insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

