Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.50 ($10.00) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.40 ($13.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million and a PE ratio of 39.16. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

