Cellect Biotechnology Stock to Split on Tuesday, October 26th (NASDAQ:APOP)

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 26th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Cellect Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

