Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €145.34 and a 200 day moving average of €143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

