YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. YouGov’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

