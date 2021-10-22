Financial Analysis: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) versus Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTRS and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -14.34 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 21.20 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

BTRS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BTRS and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.62%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

