Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.56 million and the highest is $20.73 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $85.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.43 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $86.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.68 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $432.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.58%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

