Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 12244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

