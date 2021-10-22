Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $294.13

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $294.13 and last traded at $293.31, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after buying an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,140,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

