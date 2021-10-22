Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.84

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and traded as low as $19.87. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 6,783 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

