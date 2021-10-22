Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.73

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1411946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

