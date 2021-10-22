FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

C opened at $70.51 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

